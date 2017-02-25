A $148 Chromebook, an AmazonBasics cat tree, and Criterion’s Guillermo del Toro collection lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

We all know Chromebooks are inexpensive, but this one’s approaching impulse buy territory.



Today only, you can get a Lenovo N42 for a measly $148 on Amazon, an all-time low by $52. The specs here are pretty standard fare—4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, Intel Celeron processor—but the 14" screen is larger than most ~$200 alternatives, even if the 1366x768 resolution is not. The best part though? It’s on the list of Chromebooks that will eventually support Android apps from Google Play.

UE Roll 2, $50. Discount shown in cart.

The IPX7 water-resistant UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker sounds great, can connect to two source devices at once (and store six more in memory), and can pair with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. But let’s be honest, the real reason to buy it is the adorable pool floaty that comes in the box. $50 is the best price we’ve seen by about $20, but we don’t expect it to last long.

Note: Discount shown in cart.

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Expansion external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days.



Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; the slightly more expensive Seagate Backup Plus is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and the Expansion has a stellar Amazon review average from over 4,000 customers.

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 128GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $37. If you’re lucky enough to have a Nintendo Switch preordered, you definitely want this.



Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code H6Y6O3C6

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

TaoTronics Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds, $21 with code AFHAMPOY

TaoTronics’ 4.4 star-rated Bluetooth earbuds have everything you’d want in a $21 pair: Magnetic backs for easy storage, Bluetooth 4.1, a compact design, and even a noise-cancelling microphone for calls.



Eero is the first networking company to truly bring mesh networking to the masses, and their routers are back on sale for the first time since the holidays.

While supplies last, you can get a 3-pack of routers for $399 ($50-$60 less than usual), or a 2-pack for $299 (about $30 less than usual). Those are the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday and while it’s still not the cheapest networking solution out there,it’s certainly one of the simplest to set up, and one of the best for larger homes that struggle with dead spots.

I know we typically only post Bluetooth earbuds around these parts, but I’ll make an exception for sub-$40 noise cancellation. These TaoTronics earbuds can filter out background noise for up to 15 hours at a time, and unlike their Bluetooth counterparts, can still operate normally when the battery dies, if you don’t mind dealing with a cord.

iClever BoostStrip, $16 with code IC3A4UPS

The ideal power supply for your nightstand or office desk is just $16 today. iClever’s BoostStrip includes four USB ports and three power outlets, meaning you can charge all of your mobile devices, run a computer and monitor, and even plug in a lamp, all on a single wall outlet.

Mpow Smartphone Dry Bag, $5 with code KUKGRFA6 | 3-Pack, $11 with code RADMLMIE

It’s like 80 degrees across much of the country today, so I’m going to go ahead and officially declare it beach season. These dry bags will keep your phone safe from both the surf and the sand, and I never go to the coast without one.

Aukey Mini Tripod, $9 with code AUKCPT22 | Aukey Smartphone Lens, $9 with code AUKLENS2

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $9 model from Aukey works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones.

This would pair well with a clip-on smartphone lens like this one, also from Aukey, also for $9.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code MPO8UHUK

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code MPO8UHUK). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Top Home Deals

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 600 poop bags and two dispensers for $11 (or $10 with Subscribe & Save), there’s no excuse.



An elevated cat is a happy cat, but don’t expect this AmazonBasics cat tree to make them love you.



If you don’t already own a mechanics tool set that you love, you won’t see them for less than $.50 per tool very often.



Ohuhu Real Wax Flameless Candles, $11 with code ZS3VV3C2

Does it matter that these color-shifting flameless candles are made of real wax? Probably not, but I still think it’s cool.



Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the black model is down to $11 for 16 oz., or $14 for 20 oz., both near all-time lows. These things can keep a drink hot or cold for hours on end, and their leak-proof lids are easy to open with the touch of a button, making them ideal for your morning commute.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 3KATT25P

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

OxyLED OxySol Motion Spotlight, $12 with code OXYSL07F

We’ve seen these solar-powered spotlights on sale from a number of manufacturers over the last few years, but OxyLED’s take on the category includes not one, but two motion sensors, giving it a whopping 210 degrees of motion detection. That means it’ll turn itself on even if you’re approaching it from behind, giving you a ton of new mounting options.

Unless you designed your bathroom yourself, it probably doesn’t have enough storage space. But for just $12 today, you can pick up Amazon’s top-selling towel rack, which holds two towels, and includes two metal shelves as well.

Top Lifestyle Deals

With this discounted trail camera, and a lot of luck, you could be the person that submits the next Deadspin Bear Friday video.



Spending $150 at TOMS may seem steep, but when you check out some of their new arrivals (including some really nice sunglasses), crossing the $150 threshold is pretty easily done. And everyone needs another backpack. Maybe you can put all the shoes you just bought inside of it. Who knows?



Once you place your order, TOMS will send you an email (within 48 hours) with a code to redeem it. All you have to do is add a Trekker to your cart and use the code provided at checkout. Here’s more info if you need it.

$10 off 3-wick candles | $10 off orders of $30+ with code GOODIES

Bath & Body Works just dropped a whole bunch of spring scents to help bust through the gross weather we’ve been having. And, they’re already taking $10 off all the 3-wick ones. You can stock up on those scents and more for $13-$15. Plus, you’ll be able to knock off $10 from any $30 with the code GOODIES.

Vega plant-based supplements are some of the best things you can put in your body, and Silk is one of the most popular milk alternatives. Right now, spend $60 on select Silk and Vega products and save $10 automatically.

The coupon is good for a select group of Vega and Silk items, but it works on the more popular ones like Vega’s Nutritional Shake (in a bunch of flavors) and Silk soy milk. Just add enough items to hit $60 and you’ll see the $10 discount in your cart.

Vega has a great calorie-to-protein ratio, but the best thing about their shakes is that they aren’t just about protein. Vega’s shakes typically contain six grams of fiber, 3 servings of vegetables, and good amounts of Omega-3, probiotics, vitamins, and illusive potassium. It’s like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package.

Top Media Deals

$20 credit towards Amazon Music Unlimited family plan, promo code TREATFAMILY

At $15 per month or $150 per year for up to six users, Amazon’s Music Unlimited family plan was already one of the best deals in streaming music. But for a limited time, you can use promo code TREATFAMILY for a $20 credit towards your membership.



Criterion packaged three Guillermo del Toro films (Cronos, The Devil’s Backbone, and Pan’s Labyrinth) into a single special edition box, and it can grace your shelves for an all-time low $45, today only.



Top Gaming Deals

The Batman: Arkham games were way better than they had any right to be, and now you can replay both Arkham Asylum and Arkham City on your PS4 and Xbox One, complete with updated visuals. $30's the best price we’ve seen on the remaster since Black Friday, so go kick Joker’s ass.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming