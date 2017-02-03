Your favorite toaster oven, a tri-ply stockpot, and one of your favorite blenders lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Our readers have upgraded a lot of AC power receptacles with USB charging ports over the last few years, but if you were holding out for more future-proof options with USB-C and Quick Charge technology, today’s your lucky day.



Top Greener’s brand new receptacles include either two Quick Charge USB-A ports, or one QC port and a USB-C port for your newer devices, and both are on sale today, plus modest additional discounts with the promo codes listed below. Unfortunately, you will sacrifice one of your AC outlets for the privilege, but chances are, you already have some USB charging bricks plugged in at all times throughout your house anyway.

There are also Quick Charge 3.0 versions of the same receptacles available, but unfortunately they aren’t on sale.

Refurb Breville Smart Oven Pro, $200

Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering a rare refurb discount today on one of the largest models



The Breville Smart Oven Pro can easily accommodate six full sized pieces of toast, a 13" pizza, or even an entire medium-sized bird, and its smart cooking modes mean you get perfect results every time. I got a smaller model as a wedding gift last year, and it’s every bit as good as advertised.

Brand new, this would set you back nearly $270 (still worth it), but today only, you can get a refurb for $200. We don’t often see refurbs of these available at all, so don’t miss out.

Bose’s Cinemate 15 packs some seriously impressive sound into a tiny sound bar and accompanying acoustic mass module (don’t you dare call it a subwoofer), and it’s never been cheaper than $310. In fact, until late last year, it rarely dropped below $500.



You’ve probably got a bunch of rechargeable AA batteries lying around, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, AmazonBasics’ 12-pack is down to just $12 right now.



Amazingly, that’s only half the price of the equivalent Eneloop pack, and if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Update: Some AmazonBasics batteries are from Japan, but these don’t seem to be.

You can never have enough power outlets, and you can never have enough USB charging ports, but this $20 surge protector from RAVPower gets you a little bit closer to charging nirvana.



Canon EOS T6 2-Lens Bundle + Photo Printer, $350 after promo code SDWPPI2017 and $350 mail-in rebate.

Update: Code has expired.

Ready to graduate from smartphone photography? Adorama will sell you a Canon EOS Rebel T6, two lenses, and even a photo printer for a measly $350 today, or $100 less than Amazon charges for the camera and kit lens alone. You’ll have to deal with a $350 mail-in rebate, and use promo code SDWPPI2017 at checkout to save $200, but this deal is worth the hassle.



Refurb Ninja Professional BL661, $56

The Ninja Professional BL660 recently took home the title of your favorite affordable blender, and the nearly identical BL661 is down to just $56 refurbished, today only on Amazon.



The BL661 includes an 1000 watt motor (compared to 1100W on the 660), a 72 ounce pitcher, and a pair of single-serve smoothie cups so you don’t have to clean the big pitcher every time you feel like making yourself a smoothie to go. The 660 usually sells for around $100 new, so this one-day refurb sale is a tremendous value.

Today only, Amazon’s marking down two different sets of Ginsu knives, all of which include those drool-worthy steel ripples that immediately make your kitchen look ten times fancier.



Everyone needs a big-ass stock pot, but they take up so much room, it’s worth investing in a good one. Today’s discounted 12 qt. Cuisinart uses tri-ply construction (just like All-Clad) for a beautiful finish, and quick, even heating. Seriously, if you’re using a flimsy steel pot right now, you’ll be amazed at how much faster water boils with tri-ply.



I recommend using it to cook Deadspin’s clam chowder recipe for about a dozen of your closest friends.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code 5EDE6JOQ

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

It’s been a...stressful few weeks for many of us, so turn off Twitter and treat yourself to a massage at home with these discounts. Then do it again, and again, and again, and ag....



Note: It’s not obvious from the images below, but the $75 Naipo includes a two hour battery, while the less expensive model needs to be plugged in.

ESPN’s award-winning documentary, O.J.: Made In America, is the definitive retelling of O.J. Simpson’s rise and fall, and the entire eight hour production can be yours forever on Amazon Instant Video for $14.



It’s 2017, so pray tell, why should you have to turn screws by hand anymore?



Update: The WD is backordered, but this Wirecutter-recommended Seagate Backup Plus 4TB is available for the same price.

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 is finally adding external hard drive support, you can get a WD My Passport 4TB drive for just $110 today for Prime members on Amazon, the best price they’ve ever listed.



It wasn’t that long ago that drives over 2TB required an extra power supply, but that’s not the case here; just plug it into a USB port, and it’s good to go.

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.6 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it slightly cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off February with a pair of free shipping promotions.



If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category, so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If you somehow don’t find five items that you want, you can also add some from this “Made For Super Bowl” promotion. You won’t get your items by Sunday, but there’s never a bad time to eat Stacy’s Pita Chips. It’s the same free shipping offer, but you could combine items from both pages to get the deal.

The best part? If you have a Prime Pantry shipping credit on your Amazon account for choosing no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack with this deal, saving you an extra $6.

Aukey Apple Watch Charging Stand with Suction Cup, $6 with code AUKEYLYU

There are probably thousands of Apple Watch charging stands out there, but basically every one I’ve seen shares the same problem: They slide all over your nightstand when you try to pull the watch off its magnetic charger.



Aukey seems to have solved that with an ingeniously simple suction cup on the bottom of its new stand. It’s a little thing, but you’ll appreciate it every night, and what’s $6 to someone who spent $270+ on an Apple Watch?

Note: This doesn’t include any actual charging hardware: Like most Apple Watch charging stands, it’s basically just housing for the included charger.

Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $18 with code SJMFQK08, matching an all-time low.

Hisense isn’t the most well known TV company out there, but they’re generally well respected, and it’s tough to find much fault with a 50" 4K smart TV with HDR processing for $300. This is the entry level model of the company’s 2016 lineup, and its black levels are apparently a step or two behind its more expensive brethren, but this price is still about $100 less than you’ll see elsewhere, and a great bargain any way you slice it.

Aukey Car Mount, $6 with code AUKEYLYU

Aukey’s simple magnetic smartphone vent holder is one of the most popular car mounts out there, and from personal experience, I can tell you it’s awesome for taking on vacation for use in a rental car as well. For $6, go ahead, give it a try.

OxyLED D01 Doorbell Kit, $10 with code OXYD0199

We’ve posted our fair share of deals on wireless doorbells, motion sensor lights, emergency flashlights, and security alarms, but this is the only product we’ve seen that performs all of those functions on its own.

It’s pretty clear by now that wired headphones are a thing of the past for all but the most serious audiophiles. Luckily, Bluetooth headphones are ubiquitous and affordable, and we’ve spotted three different deals today, including on a pair from Sony.



This Contigo travel mug is very similar to the Autoseal West Loop, your overwhelming favorite mug on Kinja Co-Op, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $14 matches a Gold Box deal from last week, so if you missed out on that all-time low price, this is a great second chance.

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this Lorell monitor riser for $148, an all-time low.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s at least 3/4" thick.

$25 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity.

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.

A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.

A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.

Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Hoover steam mop for just $45 today only on Amazon. That’s the best price ever listed, and $10 less than our previous mention.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $6 with code ZOERF9IO

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code ZOERF9IO). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

