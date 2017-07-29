A coffee maker that Walter White would love, ExOfficio’s crazy-popular underwear, and an insane Breville juicer deal lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Wi-Fi smart plugs have been around for awhile, but only now are they getting small enough to only cover up a single outlet. The new TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is the same TP-Link Smart Plug you know and love, but you know, miniaturized.



These allow you to enable and disable any power outlet remotely from a smartphone app, on a schedule, or even with Alexa. Just be warned, once you start buying these, you’ll want to automate everything in your house. These were a few bucks cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, $30 is a very good price.

Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1 speaker system is the only three-time winner in Kinja Co-Op history, and you can pick it up for $130 today, the best price we’ve seen this year. If you’re still using, say, your laptop’s built-in speakers, I can’t express how huge this upgrade will be.



USB-C will be the only cable we ever have to use before too long, but until that day comes, you’ll need some adapters to ease the transition.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $38 with code 42YFK63R

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $38 right now, or $32 off with promo code 42YFK63R.

They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

As someone who just had to pay $150 to fix a cracked iPhone screen, I wish I’d taken advantage of one of these Ringke deals in the past. Just find your phone on this post, pick a case, and use the corresponding promo code to get it for $4.

iClever 10,000mAh Solar Battery Pack, $15 with code ICSOLAR2

$15 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

If you’re in the market for a TV, computer, graphics card, camera, smartphone, drone, speaker system, or pretty much anything else that could be broadly considered “electronic,” Jet’s taking $25 off basically any $150 electronic order with promo code ITSELECTRIC25, or $40 off any $250 order with code ITSELECTRIC40.

1 Year NordVPN, $48 with code VIP70 | 2 Year Plan, $72 with code 2YSpecial2017

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link instead to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

You probably didn’t wake up today planning to buy a laminator. I doubt you have a stack of papers sitting on your desk waiting to be laminated. But even so, I’m here to tell you that today’s the day you should buy a laminator.



While supplies last, Amazon’s selling the AmazonBasics Thermal Laminator for $18, an all-time low. This thing is sized to laminate standard 8.5 x 11" pieces of paper (just like the ones that come out of your printer at home!), in addition to smaller things like letters and business cards, and it warms up in just four minutes. You might not use it today. You might not use it this year. But there will come a day that you suddenly need to make a piece of paper waterproof for some reason, and on that day, you’ll be glad you made this impulse purchase.

Refurb Breville Juice Fountain, $60

Yes, it’s refurbished, but you can take home this well-reviewed Breville juicer for $60 right now, compared to over $170 brand new. The juicer comes with a 3” feeding chute that can gobble up fruits whole, and an 850 watt motor to pulverize them without breaking a sweat.



You could push a button and make a bland, mass-produced cup of coffee every morning...or you could do things the Walter White way.

This is a vacuum pot, which you can read about on our coffee gear guide, but here’s the upshot:

[The] vacuum brewing method extracts all precious oils of your favorite coffee. The vacuum brewing process is entirely sealed off so no aroma can escape. In addition, the brewing time and temperature are perfectly calibrated, ensuring a perfect cup of coffee with each brew.

If the syphon is just a little too much, Hario’s popular pour over coffee maker is priced at an all-time low $13, down from it’s usual ~$20.



And if pour over is still just too much work, Amazon’s Keurig K-Cup sample box is back as well. Get a collection of samples for $8, plus an $8 credit towards your next eligible K-Cup purchase.



Once you go vacuum-insulated stainless steel, you’ll never go back. This Stanley Classic 2 qt. vacuum bottle will keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and its lid even doubles as an insulated cup.



It won’t make your cat love you, but this AmazonBasics cat tree with built-in scratching post is a solid deal at $21.



Babysitting the grill or oven while dinner cooks is nobody’s idea of a good time, but this wireless temperature probe will alert you the moment your food has reached the desired temperature. That means no more dried out, overcooked meat, and more importantly, no awkwardly taking back your guests’ plates to finish cooking that pink chicken.



Our readers have bought thousands of Char-Griller’s Acorn Kamado grills, but if you’re only cooking for a small group, or want a portable version for tailgate, the Jr. version is down to an all-time low $91 right now.



Update: This is also available at Jet for the same price, plus 15% off if you’re a new Jet customer with code SAVE15.

With roughly half the cooking area of its bigger brother, this isn’t well suited for a massive backyard barbecue, but portable grills have their place. Temperature control is handled via two different dampers, and you can use this for everything from slow smoking to quickly searing steaks.

For comparison’s sake, this has slightly more cooking space (153 square inches vs. 133) than the small Big Green Egg grill, which costs a whopping $569. Most reviewers say it’s just as good, or at least close enough that it’d be tough to justify the 5x price disparity.

Our readers have bought thousands of entry-level Roomba 650s, but today we’ve spotted an all-time low price on the upgraded 690, which adds a few much-needed features.



As far as vacuuming performance goes, this should be essentially identical to the 650; the difference all comes down to connectivity. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to schedule and start the Roomba from anywhere via a smartphone app, or even control it with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

I know “smart” features on a lot of products are basically just an excuse to charge more, but as a Roomba owner, I think these make a ton of sense. I can tell you from experience that programming a Roomba without an app is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and the ability to start ir remotely means you can run the Roomba while you’re out of the house, and come back to clean floors.

If you don’t want to dedicate a watermelon-sized chunk of fridge space to a Brita pitcher, this easy-to-install faucet attachment is 15% off on Amazon today with an on-page coupon.



The PUR Advanced can filter up to 100 gallons of water per filter, and with replacements available for less than $10 each (or less when you buy in bulk), that comes out to about $.01 per 16 ounce bottle of lead, asbestos, and sediment-free water.

The coupon also works on the Bluetooth model, which syncs with your phone to track your usage, water intake, and filter lifespan.

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Philips pasta maker isn’t cheap, but it lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just 15 minutes. $200 is within $10 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

Ouddy 16" Magnetic Knife Holder, $12 with code 8U5OXWRQ

Why on Earth would you store your knives in a block or a drawer when magnetic strips exist? They keep your knives from rattling around and getting damaged, they look really damn cool, and you can get one for $12 with code 8U5OXWRQ.

If you haven’t deep-cleaned your carpet recently (or ever, not judging), get ready for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home.



The Bissell ReadyClean is down to an all-time low $70 today on Amazon, so if you dare to see just how much dirt has been wedged in the fibers of your floor, this is a great deal.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $14 with code 99IFS2XW

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

Yi 1080p Home Security Camera, $48 with code X3GITOIK

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, but today, you can save $12 on the new 1080p model.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage for free, 15 days worth of motion detection footage for $100/year for five cameras, or $100/year per camera to store 15 days worth of all the footage the camera shoots, whether it detected motion or not. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Just be sure to use promo code X3GITOIK at checkout to save $12.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight black and white packs from Amazon for just $12, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash Go is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.5 star review average from nearly 4,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price in months.

Top Lifestyle Deals

In case you missed it during the Prime Day chaos, ExOfficio’s insanely popular sweat-wicking men’s underwear is still on sale for $12-$15, in multiple sizes and colors. It’s extremely rare for Amazon to have this many options in stock, let alone at a discount, so don’t miss your chance to stock up.



Luxury Sun Care Sample Box, $20 plus $20 sun care credit

Amazon’s newest sample box includes eight or more luxury sun care samples for $20, plus a $20 credit on your next eligible sun care purchase. Assuming you use the credit, that’s basically like getting all of those travel-friendly sunscreens, SPF lip balms, skin creams, and serums for free.

Dorco Pace Frugal Dude Pack, $24 with code FSALE17A

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code FSALE17A) is downright unbelievable.

That price includes a mishmash of products, but basically, it boils down to 28 cartridges, including a mix of three, four, and six-blade models. Obviously, it depends on how often you shave, but for many of you, that should last at least a year. It would probably last me like three.

Hopefully you never need to use it, but for $13, it’s worth keeping a first aid kit in the trunk of your car, not to mention your bathroom cabinet. This one from Magicfly includes 126 pieces, including some survival gear like a whistle, a blanket, and a compass.

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off, or a whopping 50% off when it comes to dresses. The one in the picture up there is $15! What are you waiting for?



If you don’t find anything at Nordstrom Rack, head over to Nordstrom proper and check out their massive Anniversary Sale.

While not quite as small as some of our favorite minimalist wallets, the new Swift Wallet is well-built and has a ton of features, and you can get it for about $70 by preordering.

First, let’s talk cards. The Swift Wallet features four RFID-protected card slots (each of which can hold about three cards comfortably, an exterior coin/card pocket that’s purposely not RFID-protected for contactless payment cards, and a few small interior pockets for business cards.

The Swift’s claim to fame though is its unique cash slot. Your bills sit behind the card holders on either side of the wallet’s interior, meaning you can swipe a thumb up the middle of the wallet to slide bills out with ease.

I know Kickstarter projects can occasionally go pear-shaped, but the team behind Swift has successfully delivered on three previous wallet Kickstarters, and they sent me a demo unit to check out as well, so I don’t think you have much to worry about here.

Philips OneBlade Plus Two Extra Blades, $50 after $10 coupon

This week’s Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro deals are still alive, but if the improved battery and adjustable comb don’t seem worth the extra money to you, the top-selling original OneBlade also has a pretty great deal going right now.



Clip the $10 coupon on the page to get the OneBlade plus two extra replacement blades (three blades total) for $50. Individual replacement blades usually sell for $15, and two-packs go for $25, so you’re saving at least $10 here, and you’ll have enough blades to last an entire year.

As I’ve said before, every male on our staff uses this thing, and we’re all floored by how good it is. Shane wrote more about it here, but the gist is that you can use it as a shaver or a beard trimmer, with or without shaving cream, and in or out of the shower.

The Philips OneBlade is the shaver of choice for our entire staff (except Jillian), and one of the most popular products we’ve ever listed, but Philips recently raised the bar with the release of the OneBlade Pro, and Amazon’s running one of the first discounts we’ve seen on it to date.



First, let’s talk about what’s unchanged from the original OneBlade. The Pro still uses the same blades which last for four months (or most likely longer, if you aren’t using it every day), it still works in any direction, you can still use it with or without shaving cream, and it’s still water resistant, so you can use it in the shower without fear.

The biggest difference you’ll notice out of the box is the Pro’s adjustable 14-length comb, compared to the three static combs included with the standard OneBlade. That gives you more flexibility to groom your beard just so, and makes it a lot easier to achieve a smooth fade, if that’s what you’re going for. It’s also fewer parts to keep track of.

The other big difference is the battery. It’s lithium-ion this time around, so it lasts twice as long as the original OneBlade (90 minutes vs. 45), recharges eight times as fast (one hour vs. eight), and the built-in LED screen now shows you how much juice you have left, so you’ll know whether you need to pack your charger for trips.

Are these upgrades worth the standard $80 price tag, compared to the original’s $35? Personaly, I don’t think so. But as a happy OneBlade owner, I’m awfully tempted to upgrade for $66, especially since that would get me an extra blade which would normally cost around $15.

Update: For $15 more (the price of one replacement blade), you can get a bundle that includes two extra blades. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon on the product page.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, something they haven’t done in years. Grab discounted shoes from Cole Haan, Brooks, Nike, Stuart Weitzman, Frye, and more for men and women. And, if you’re part of their rewards program, get 3x the points on the over 40,000 items on sale.

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The retailer puts thousands of fall and winter styles, plus Nordstrom Beauty Exclusives, on sale way before they go into the stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale lasts until August 6th.

Top Media Deals

Update: Sold out

Space Jam, the pinnacle of 20th century filmmaking, has a 20th Anniversary Steelbook Blu-ray, and it’s only $8 today. Best $8 you’ll have ever spent, I think.



Star Trek: Beyond was actually pretty good—well, at least better than Into Darkness—and it’s definitely worth $8 on Blu-ray.



If you like to rent movies or games from Redbox, here’s your no brainer deal of the day. Get a $10 gift card for $6.50, or a $20 gift card for $12, courtesy of Groupon. That’s extra money to spend on snacks.

Top Gaming Deals

This $10 kinetic sand starter kit includes 3.1 pounds of sand/beeswax mixture, which like easy-to-mold wet sand at the beach, but it leaves your hands dry. The best part? No sunscreen required.



Civilization VI just made some major changes in its summer update, and you can pick up the game for $40 today. That’s about $4 short of the price we saw during the Steam Summer Sale, but still a solid deal considering there’s never been a better time to try the game out. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



You can (and probably should) pay $8 more to get the digital deluxe version, which includes a soundtrack and six post-launch DLC packs. That’s a $32 discount, compared to $20 for the base game, and an all-time low.



I guess we don’t know for sure that the new 2DS XL will be supply constrained and basically impossible to find for the better part of its lifespan, but Nintendo’s given us no reason to think otherwise over the last few years. So if you think you want one, I’d buy it right now before Amazon inevitably sells out.

Humble’s new Saints Row Bundle features—you guessed it—a bunch of Saints Row games. But you’ll also find other Deep Silver titles scattered among the various tiers, including a few Homefront games, Mighty No. 9, Killer Is Dead, and more.

I imagine most of you have played at least one or two of Telltale’s choice-driven narrative games, but the newest Humble Bundle is a great excuse to try out more.



Just $1 gets you a lot of the studio’s earlier work, including the first season of The Walking Dead, paying more than the average unlocks the likes of Game of Thrones and Tales from the Borderlands, while $15 gets you Batman and Minecraft: Story Mode. As always, a portion of the proceeds go to charity, so make the choice to buy this bundle; you won’t regret the consequences.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming