A 2-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs, a cheap inflatable mattress, Sony’s H.ear headphones, and more lead today’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $195. Must add to cart to see price.

There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $195, Sony’s h.Ear over-ears are some of the most affordable we’ve seen.

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $195's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to add them to your cart to see the discount.



As long as you don’t mind buying a certified refurb, this 29" VIZIO sound bar is fantastic value at $65.



Without a subwoofer, this might not be ideal for a main home theater sound system, but it’d be a massive upgrade to, say, your bedroom TV’s built-in speakers. And when your TV’s turned off, it’ll also work as a massive Bluetooth speaker for playing music from your phone.

Or if you absolutely need a subwoofer, you can get a refurb combo for just $100.

Anker PowerCore 15600, $24 with code SPRING80

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs are by far our readers’ favorites, and the 15,600mAh model is 20% off today with promo code SPRING80.

For more Anker deals, check out their Spring Sale.

Kohree Bias Light, $10 with code 9QK4O6IU | RGB Bias Light, $10 with code 74J7BQ6Z

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



For a limited time, you can get either a white strip or an RGB model for the same $10 price. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Ebay’s running another wide-ranging discount today, this time offering 10% off (max. $100 discount) on TVs, tablets, unlocked smartphones, and other electronics when you spend $200 or more. You can find all of the eligible items here, just note that you’ll need to use promo code CGAMETECH10 at checkout, and pay with PayPal.

Anker’s PowerLine cables are our readers’ favorite way to charge, and iPhone owners can upgrade on the cheap today. Choose from two 6' cables for $16, or a single 3' Powerline+ cable (which adds a nylon braided exterior to the kevlar-reinforced interior) for $10.

USB-C is taking over the world (it might even be in the next iPhone...what?!), and you can ease the transition with a handful of inexpensive USB-A to USB-C cables, or some ultra-affordable plug adapters.

Top Home Deals

If you a guest coming in for any reason, they won’t mind sleeping on this raised twin air mattress from Intex, complete with built-in pump. It doesn’t include a never-flat pump, but for $22, it’s still a great value.

Hausbell Smart Wi-Fi Plug, $28 with code B6FYKU7D

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but not willing to spend $40-$50 to try one out? This 2-pack of Hausbell plugs has a nearly identical feature set for a the price of one WeMo.



Just like a WeMo switch, Hausbell’s Smart Plug will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone, and set schedules to toggle them automatically. The only major feature it’s lacking is IFTTT support, but it will integrate with an Amazon Echo for voice control.

It’s not nearly as pretty as a Nest, but Honeywell’s Smart thermostat includes all of the same features (including IFTTT, Alexa, and HomeKit support) for less than half the price. Plus, today’s $157 price tag is all-time low.



Planning on a DIY kind of spring? Well Amazon is marking down a ton of tools. Here’s a list of the best deals happening for the month of March:



A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low.

If you didn’t get a chance to grab a KitchenAid during deals week, now is your chance. The KitchenAid Ultra Power Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is the perfect size for a kitchen and at $190, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a non-refurb model.



MaidMAX Foldable Trunk Organizer, $10 with code 5LZOPZED

What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $10 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. Just be sure to use code 5LZOPZED at checkout to save $6.

Vornado makes your favorite fans, and the 5303DC energy smart air circulator is down to $48 for Prime Members on Amazon today, blowing away all previous deals.

If your car’s wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon’s running a new promotion on ACDelco wiper blades for a limited time. Add any wiper version to your cart and automatically save $3.



Note: These all seem to be individual blades, but you get a $3 on each one, so when you buy two, you save $6.

Our readers have purchased thousands of under-bed and toilet-mounted motion sensing lights, and now you can get a combo pack with both for $27. That’s everything you need to pee at night without stubbing your toe or blinding yourself with overhead lights.



Just add both items to your cart, and use code OXY2TN01.

It’s a new month, which means a new batch of Prime Pantry free shipping items.



You know the drill by now: Add five eligible items to your Prime Pantry box, and the $6 shipping charge will be automatically waived at checkout. Plus, if you already have a Pantry shipping credit in your account from selecting no-rush shipping on a previous order, that will stack, giving you an additional $6 discount.

The selection is wide enough that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding five items: Everything from peanuts to shampoo to condoms are included, with tons of categories in between.

Hausbell T6-C, $7 with code QWX3BZMC

LED flashlights belong in every drawer and glove box, and this zoomable model from Hausbell can be yours for $7 today.

The Hausbell T6-C includes a luminous ring on the base that makes it easy to find in the dark, and a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount so you can keep your hands free.

Top Lifestyle Deals

If you consume magazines like water, Texture is the app to have. Right now, Amazon is having a one-day sale. Get three months of unlimited magazine reading for just $3. Now you can’t feel bad paying $6 at Duane Reade for a New Yorker to just reading the short story.

$3 Texture Premium Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Whether you want to stay fit and active while you’re working, or are in the market for a treadmill for running at home, this $200 Sunny Heath & Fitness model is just what the doctor ordered.

The ice caps are melting and migrating birds are confused, but it’s basically spring already, so why go lay in a hammock in March? $18 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners, two S hooks, and tree straps for free when you add both to your cart and use the code ZFCOJ255. All you need now is a park.

Note: You’ll need to add both things for the promo code to work.

REmington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit, $46 after 20% coupon

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.



For $46 (after a 20% coupon), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the deal price until checkout.

If you still haven’t given up on your new year’s fitness goals, Amazon’s taking 25% off several EAS 100% whey products, including a 2-pound vanilla powder container for a mere $11. Note that the discount won’t be shown until checkout, and that you can get additional savings with Subscribe & Save, but the coupon will also work with standard delivery.

Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 60% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again.

Top Media Deals

Star Trek: Beyond was actually pretty good—well, at least better than Into Darkness—and it’s definitely worth a digital rental for $1. Once you order it, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 48 hours to finish once you’ve started.

$1 Star Trek Beyond 1128 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Gaming Deals

The Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One S controller is still on sale for $39, but for $9 less, you can get the old model plus a 9' microUSB cable to connect it to your PC.

With the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Amazon is letting Prime Members take 20% off all Breath of the Wild amiibos.

