Moscow mule mugs, the Ninja Coffee Bar, and the complete Downton Abbey collection lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

USB-C, Quick Charge 3.0, and 30,000mAh of capacity: What more could you want from a USB battery pack?



Want to get some real work done without lugging around a laptop? This folding keyboard fits in any bag, and will connect over Bluetooth to any smartphone or tablet. It’s even backlit!



If you aren’t yet a Uniqlo HEATTECH convert, these $5 gloves may do the trick.



TaoTronics’ new Bluetooth speaker, with its wraparound linen cover, is one of the most attractive I’ve ever seen, but don’t let that blind you from the impressive tech: 24 hours of battery life (same as the popular Anker SoundCore), dual 8W drivers, and the newest Bluetooth 4.2 standard.

Whether you’re upgrading your PC or building a super-fast external drive, you won’t find a better deal on a 240GB SSD.



Refurb Ninja Coffee Bar with Glass Carafe, $100

Ninja’s new high-end coffee maker has all the bells and whistles you could want in a coffee machine, and you can pick up a refurb for $100 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The headlining feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which automatically adjusts the water level based on the brew size and type you select, but you’ll also get a permanent filter, milk frother and tumbler in the box. Just note that this deal is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

You’ve probably noticed that mules have taken over all of your favorite bars, and now you can serve them at home with a pair of copper mugs for $21. You’ll also get a bonus copper jigger in the box.



Marpac Dohm-DS White Noise Machine, $28 after 30% coupon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this popular white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep. Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.4 star average on over 10,000 (!!!) reviews, and Amazon’s offering the tan model for an all-time low $28 today after you clip the 30% coupon on the page. I wouldn’t sleep on it, as this price is unlikely to last long.

Need a very last minute stocking stuffer idea? Amazon’s selling nearly two dozen 6-issue magazine subscriptions for just $1 each today. Just note that these subscriptions will auto-renew at their regular prices, so be sure to cancel in advance if you don’t want to stay on the hook.



Downton Abbey always had well-made, if sometimes macabre Christmas specials, so it makes sense that the complete series Blu-ray is cheaper than ever today.



Know anyone with too many remote controls? Trick question, we all have too many remote controls, which is why the Logitech Harmony 650 is a perfect gift for anyone left on your shopping list.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

$40 is the best price we’ve seen on this model, so click on over to lock in the price.

Amazon’s Prime sample boxes were a huge hit with our readers this year, but now they’re making the concept a lot more flexible with a complete sample storefront.



Sponsored

It works like this: You just buy the samples you want for $2-$4 each, and after they ship, you’ll get an Amazon credit to spend on full-sized products from the same brand. That might be a little risky if you aren’t sure you want the brand, but if it’s something you buy anyway, it’s like getting the sample for free.

The store is full of skincare items, protein powders (including stuff from Vega!), snacks, makeup, and more, so load up your cart, and rake in those credits.

Anker PowerCore II, $35 with code A1273011

Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel is now rolling out in the form of the PowerCore II.



Today only, you can save 20% on the brand new PowerCore II 20000 with promo code A1273011, bringing it down to $35. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours.

Unfortunately, it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but it can be your devices’ new best friend in 2017.

We’ve seen a handful of $89 deals on the reader-favorite Blue Yeti USB microphone over the last several weeks, but today, that same price will also get you a PC download of Watch Dogs 2. This bundle was on sale for $99 earlier in the month, but maybe the extra $10 in savings will be enough to push you over the edge.

Aukey Surge Protecor with 6 USB Ports, $22 with code A68POWER

Nobody ever has enough power outlets or USB charging ports around their house, and this Aukey surge protector can solve both problems at once.

If you need some reading material for your holiday travel, Amazon’s running a massive sale on digital comics from Marvel, with over 300 titles available for just a few bucks each. A few of the most popular options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. The best part? You’ll be able to read them on the device of your choice using either the Kindle or Comixology app.

$4 Infinity Gauntlet Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

If you missed out on Black Friday, Steam’s hardware lineup is back on sale, with the Steam Link dropping all the way down to $20, and the Steam Controller matching its all-time low price of $35. In both cases, those are the same deals we saw around Thanksgiving, and there’s still time to get them by Christmas, if you have Prime.

$20 Steam Link 6152 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Gaming

Media