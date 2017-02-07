You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and it can be yours for an all-time low $226 today.



Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app.