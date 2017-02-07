Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Samsung's Gear 360 Captures VR-Ready Video For Just $226Shep McAllisterToday 11:02amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPhotographyTechSamsung360VRAMazon21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Samsung Gear 360, $226 You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and it can be yours for an all-time low $226 today. Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding. Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Watches, LED Lighting, Solar ChargersMaybe This Amazon Watch Sale Will Help You Get Valentine's Day Gifts On TimeCut the Cord With a $10 Pair of Bluetooth EarbudsShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply