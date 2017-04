Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Sometimes, a normal water bottle just isn’t enough. This vacuum-insulated vessel from RTIC holds 64 ounces of your favorite fluid, be it water, coffee, or beer from your local tap house, and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for six.



I own RTIC can koozies and a tumbler, and their temperature regulation is nothing short of magical, so the bigger the better, as far as I’m concerned. $18 is within $1 of an all-time low price, so grab yours before this deal runs dry.