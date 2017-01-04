Roll Away Your Aches and Pains With This $10 Muscle Roller StickJillian LucasToday 1:13pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsSportsHomeMuscle RollerAmazon51EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code Naipo604 I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code Naipo604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out. And if you really want to get the best use out of this thing, why not pick up a balance board too? Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Balance Ball Chairs, History Books, Steel Tumbler, and MorePut All Your Fancy Juice and Seltzer Water In These Fancy Glass BottlesThis $22 Balance Board Is a Great Way to Strengthen Your CoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply