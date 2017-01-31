Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Restock Your Closet With Amazon's One-Day Sale on Men's ApparelJillian LucasToday 8:28amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleMen's ApparelAmazonGold Box31EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 50% Off Men’s Clothing from IZOD & More Amazon wants to make sure the men of the world are dressing well. Pick up shirts, slacks, polos, and more from this one-day sale on apparel from IZOD, Van Heusen, GH Bass, and more. You’ll basically never take more than 20 minutes to get ready again, which still astounds me as to how you do it.Here are a few styles to check out, but definitely head to Amazon to see the rest, including a good selection of Big & Tall items. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply