If your board game collection is gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your options with Amazon’s Buy Two, Get One Free sale.



Over 30 options are available (as of now, some will likely sell out), including popular titles like Munchkin and Tokaido, Carcassonne, and Ticket To Ride Europe (which is far superior to the North American version, for what it’s worth), plus expansions for games you might already own like Catan. Just add three games to your cart—shipped and sold by Amazon.com—and you should see the cheapest one for free at checkout.

$18 Munchkin 2795 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Bonus: This isn’t part of the sale, but if you don’t have the Catan base game, it’s down to an all-time low $27 right now as well.

More Deals