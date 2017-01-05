Much like last year, it seems that January is Amazon’s month for offering big discounts on protein powders and fitness supplements. Today, it’s EAS’s turn.
Inside, you’ll find protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes, all for great low prices. We’ll probably see more deals like this in the coming weeks, but if EAS is your brand of choice, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.