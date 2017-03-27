Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Replace Your Ugly College Bed Frame With This One-Day Amazon DealShep McAllisterToday 9:20amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonBedsBedroom121EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Platform Bed Frames, $254-$347 If you never got around to throwing out the $30 metal bed frame you bought in college, now’s a great time to upgrade. For one day only, Amazon’s selling a great looking wooden mattress frame for $254-$347, depending on the size.These 4.6 star-rated frames are built from solid pine, and look fantastic for the price. Plus, the included wooden slats mean that you can lay a mattress right on top, no box spring required. Just note that this is a one-day Gold Box deal, so don’t sleep on it. More Deals Recommended StoriesTake Your Pick Of Over 20 Phone Cases For $4 EachStay Connected During a Power Outage With This Deeply Discounted UPSThe First Six Star Wars Films Have Never Been CheaperShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply12 repliesLeave a reply