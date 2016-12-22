Rent Any Digital Movie From Amazon For Just $1Shep McAllisterToday 4:52pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsmediaMoviesAmazon492EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99. If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1. Advertisement Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Steam Controller, Sony Headphones, Christmas Ornaments, and MoreCold Brew Coffee Can Also Be Served Hot, and Takeya's Popular Steeper Is Just $18 TodayPrime Members Can Get Over Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For FreeShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply49 repliesLeave a reply