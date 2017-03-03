Remington iLIGHT Pro System, $167 with $30 coupon

For those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much she can recognize you by your follicles, finding something that works is tough. The Remington iLIGHT Pro System is a much more affordable option than laser treatments (or even a Tria) and it’s even cheaper with this $30 coupon from Amazon.



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different. But clip the coupon and pick up this system for just $167