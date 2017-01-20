Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Redo the NFL Season With a Copy of Madden 17, Just $20 Today OnlyShep McAllisterToday 8:44amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsGamingPS4Xbox OneSportsAmazonGold Box11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Madden NFL 17, $20 If your favorite NFL team has already crashed out for the season, you can pick up a copy of Madden 17 for just $20, and recreate the year as you see fit. Play as the Vikings and sign a better kicker! Move the Chargers to somewhere larger than a Texas high school stadium! Keep Derek Carr healthy! Properly disclose knee injuries! The choices are yours, but this deal is only available today, or until sold out. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply11 repliesLeave a reply