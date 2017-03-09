SLA Battery Charger, $15 with code A28UNNOM

If you’re leaving your car untouched for a significant period of time, or just want to top-up your battery as it ages, this RAVPower maintainer can trickle charge it back to health. And for smaller batteries like you’d find in a lawnmower or motorcycle, it’s capable of fully recharging them.

