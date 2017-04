Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

If you’ve just started to figure out what to put on your feet now that boots aren’t required 24/7, ModCloth is here to help. All ModCloth shoes are BOGO 50% off, no code required. Just add two pairs to your cart and watch the discount appear. Maybe pick up some rain boots while you’re at it for all those spring showers.

Advertisement

Here are a few styles to check out while the sale is still happening: