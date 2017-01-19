I’m very firmly in the camp of You Can Never Have Too Many Bags. So when Amazon marks down a boatload of styles from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, ZAC Zac Posen, Milly, and more, it’s increasingly hard to resist. Any style you could possibly need, from tote to shoulder to clutch (and a few wallets mixed in) are discounted. But this sale is only for today, so it’s no time to hesitate.



Here are a few of the standout styles, but there are four pages of bags to choose from over on Amazon that I recommend you take the time to look through.