Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Protect Your Things With These Discounted Belkin Surge Protectors, Today OnlyJillian LucasToday 8:01amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechHomeSurge ProtectorBelkinElectronicsAmazonGold Box21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Belkin Surge Protector Deal of the Day Nobody ever has enough power outlets, so why not stock up before you need one with Amazon’s one-day sale on Belkin surge protectors? 6- and 12-outlet strips are perfect for behind your TV or couch, and there’s also a dual-outlet travel surge protector that doubles as a 3,000 mAh battery. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply