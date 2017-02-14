Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Protect All of Your Electronics With This Discounted APC Surge ProtectorShep McAllisterToday 9:14amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHome TheaterOfficePowerAmazonAPCCoupons82EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector, $25 after $5 coupon Featuring an eight foot power cord, 11 AC outlets, and two USB ports, this APC surge protector is exactly what you need behind your home theater or office desk. Its current $30 list price would be a match for an all-time low on its own, but the $5 clippable coupon on the page makes this deal even sweeter. Recommended StoriesCoffee Is Probably Your Real Valentine, So Here's 30% Off From StarbucksThis Is Not a Drill: Amazon's 5-Pound Bag of Haribo Gold Bears Is Back On SaleVremi's $18 Olive Oil Bottle Measures Before You PourShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply