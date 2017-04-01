Taxes are due in two weeks, but if you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, you’ve got a big advantage over the early birds: Huge discounts on H&R Block tax filing software, courtesy of Amazon.

Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, so we’re talking about serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 10% bonus. So a $1,000 refund could become $1,100 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

This is the third big deal Amazon’s offered on H&R Block software this year, and I can only assume it’ll be the last. These prices are only available today, so procrastination time is officially over.