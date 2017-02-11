If you’ve always wanted surround sound at home, but have been scared off by its cost and complexity, Amazon’s running the a great deal on Vizio’s turnkey 5.1 sound bar system.



This is a newest version of the system than we’ve written about in the past, but it still has all the same features, plus a few new tricks. The biggest change is the design of the subwoofer; it’s now slim enough to fit under a couch, making the system even less obtrusive. It also includes Google Cast support for seamless audio streaming from over 100 popular apps, without futzing around in your Bluetooth settings.

Like the previous models though, the 45" sound bar still plugs directly into your TV over optical or HDMI-ARC, no receiver required. And the wireless subwoofer still acts as a receiver for the two wired satellite speakers, meaning you won’t have to run a cable from your TV to the back of the room. I have the 38" 2015 model of this system, and absolutely love it.

Today’s price is within a couple bucks of an all-time low, and about $100 less than usual, but it’s only available for Prime members.

