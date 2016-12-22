Prime Members Can Get Over Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For FreeShep McAllisterToday 3:44pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsMusicServicesSubscriptionsMediaAmazonPrime211EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $20 towards Amazon Music Unlimited. Prime Members Only. At $8 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for Prime members with a limited time $20 credit when you sign up for a new account. You’ll still get your one month free trial when you start the service, but the first $20 you spend on the service will be automatically refunded thereafter. That means you’d get a total of three and a half months of free music for an individual account, or over a month of the $15 family plan for free. Just note that this promotion is only available for Prime members, and only for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Steam Controller, Sony Headphones, Christmas Ornaments, and MoreBack In Stock: The Excellent Pandemic Legacy For $39Cold Brew Coffee Can Also Be Served Hot, and Takeya's Popular Steeper Is Just $18 TodayShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply21 repliesLeave a reply