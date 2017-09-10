Fire 7 Tablet, $35 for Prime members

Amazon’s entry-level Fire 7 tablet isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but it’s great for kids, or anyone that just wants a cheap portable screen to watch videos on planes or in cars, especially since it includes a microSD card slot for expandable storage. It’s a bargain at its usual $50, but Prime members can get one today for just $35 (discount shown at checkout).

Update: As pointed out by Brandon in our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group, you can buy up to four by buying one of each color, skirting the one-per-account limit.

