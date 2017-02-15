Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Prime Members Can Add a Powerful Dremel Kit To Their Toolkit For $55Shep McAllisterToday 2:41pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTOolsHomeDremelAmazon4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Dremel 4000 Tool Kit, $55 for Prime members You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Hell, my wife just used ours to turn an iPhone 6 case into an iPhone 7 case.The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 30 accessories and two attachments to get you started with projects all around the house. If you’re a Prime member, you can get it for $55 today, an all-time low. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Router Blowout, The Hike, J.Crew Factory, and MoreThis $15 Flashlight Includes a Dizzying Number of FeaturesAnker Put a Shrink Ray To Its Bluetooth SoundBuds, and You Can Save $6 On the New ModelShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply