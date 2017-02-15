Dremel 4000 Tool Kit, $55 for Prime members

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Hell, my wife just used ours to turn an iPhone 6 case into an iPhone 7 case.

The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 30 accessories and two attachments to get you started with projects all around the house. If you’re a Prime member, you can get it for $55 today, an all-time low.