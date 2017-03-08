The PS4's new firmware update drops tomorrow, which means everyone will finally be able to start storing their games on external hard drives. If you still haven’t picked one up, Toshiba’s Canvio Connect 2TB is currently down to its lowest price of the year.



The equivalent WD Elements drive is a few bucks cheaper, but it’s backordered by a few days.

