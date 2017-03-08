Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Prepare For the PS4's Imminent Update With a Great Price on an External Hard DriveShep McAllisterToday 9:05amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsStorageTechAmazonToshibaWDPortable Hard DrivesExternal Hard Drives252EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Toshiba Canvio Connect II 2TB, $74 The PS4's new firmware update drops tomorrow, which means everyone will finally be able to start storing their games on external hard drives. If you still haven’t picked one up, Toshiba’s Canvio Connect 2TB is currently down to its lowest price of the year. The equivalent WD Elements drive is a few bucks cheaper, but it’s backordered by a few days. More Dealshttp://deals.kinja.com/todays-best-deals-fancy-desk-lamps-shoulder-massager-1793079768?rev=1488985568059Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply25 repliesLeave a reply