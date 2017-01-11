Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Prepare For Next Holiday Season With a $20 Laser Light Blowout SaleShep McAllisterToday 11:26amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAMazonDecorationsHolidayOak Leaf5EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Holiday Landscape Light, $20 with code JEWBZPLB We posted a lot of ~$30 deals on Christmas laser lights over the holidays, but if you buy one now from Amazon, you can save even more. Obviously, it’ll be sitting in storage for most of the year, but this is still a great chance to save a few bucks by planning ahead. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: USB Power Outlets, DIY Video Games, Time Lapse Videos, and MoreThis $14 Lightning Cable Has a Battery Built Right InThis $6 Travel Charger Is a No-Brainer Upgrade From Apple's iPhone Power BrickShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply