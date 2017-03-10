Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Pick Up Two of the Most Popular Smartphone Car Mounts For $9Shep McAllisterToday 11:02amFiled to: Kinja DealsdealsAutoAukeyAMazon22EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $9 with code AUKPACK2 Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $9 today with code AUKPACK2. Even if you already have one in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth tossing an extra into your luggage to use in rental cars whenever you travel. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Cordless Vacuums, Packing Cubes, $11 Bluetooth Headphones, and MoreThere's Never Been a Better Day to Upgrade To a Cordless VacuumLight Up a Closet With OxyLED's $5 Stick-Anywhere LED Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply