Pick Up a New Set of Michelin Stealth Wiper Blades For $20
Shep McAllister
Today 3:23pm

Buy two Michelin Stealth wiper blades for $20 If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.