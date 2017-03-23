Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Pick Up a Bikini Top From Aerie and Get a Free Bikini BottomJillian LucasToday 2:11pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleAerieWomen's ApparelSwimsuits1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Free bikini bottom with purchase of bikini top One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by giving you a free bottom with any bikini top purchase. Advertisement Just put a top and bottom in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Reebok, MANGO, Aerie Swimwear, Swarovski, and MoreGet Those Overpriced Yoga Pants for Much Less Thanks to This Lululemon SaleToday's Best Deals: Folding Keyboard, Emergency Radio, USB-C AdaptersJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply