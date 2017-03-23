Free bikini bottom with purchase of bikini top

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by giving you a free bottom with any bikini top purchase.



Just put a top and bottom in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.

