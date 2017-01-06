If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, Amazon’s discounting a couple different models today.



For starters, the high-end HF3520 is down to $110. This model features five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics a sunrise.

The entry-level HF3500 is also on sale for $58. This one doesn’t include a radio, and it only beeps—no natural wake-up sounds here—but the light works just as well as the other models, and that’s what matters most.

More Deals: