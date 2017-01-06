Philips' Popular Wake-Up Lights Are Back On SaleJillian LucasToday 8:51amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomePhilipsWake-Up LightAmazon384EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Philips HF3520, $110 | HF3500, $58 If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, Amazon’s discounting a couple different models today. For starters, the high-end HF3520 is down to $110. This model features five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics a sunrise. The entry-level HF3500 is also on sale for $58. This one doesn’t include a radio, and it only beeps—no natural wake-up sounds here—but the light works just as well as the other models, and that’s what matters most. More Deals: Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply38 repliesLeave a reply