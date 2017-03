Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Amazon has a surprisingly robust platform for booking handyman and cleaning services, and for a limited time, they’re taking $30 off the service of your choice.



Advertisement

This discount is valid whether you’re booking someone for spring cleaning, repairing an appliance, installing a porch swing, or just about anything in between. Just pick your service, verify that Amazon services your zip code, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.