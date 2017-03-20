Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Let the Pros Handle Spring Cleaning or Home Improvement, and Save $30 Courtesy of AmazonShep McAllisterToday 9:16amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonHandymanCleaning2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $30 off cleaning and handyman services Amazon has a surprisingly robust platform for booking handyman and cleaning services, and for a limited time, they’re taking $30 off the service of your choice. Advertisement This discount is valid whether you’re booking someone for spring cleaning, repairing an appliance, installing a porch swing, or just about anything in between. Just pick your service, verify that Amazon services your zip code, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.Recommended StoriesYou'll Be Well-Suited for Wedding Season with Amazon's One-Day Suiting SaleYour Favorite Mouse and Keyboard Are Just the Appetizer In Amazon's One-Day PC Peripheral SaleLife's Too Short For Vacuuming: Anker's Reader-Favorite RoboVac 11 Is Back Under $200Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply