Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.OxyLED's New Motion-Sensing Light Can Point Any Direction, and Even Leave Its Home BaseShep McAllisterToday 12:34pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLightingAmazonOxyLED42EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink OxyLED Smart Fridge Light, $10 with code OXYLDN03 OxyLED has been selling stick-anywhere LED lights in every shape and size for years, but their newest model might be the coolest one yet. Advertisement Functionally, it’s a motion-sensing battery powered-light like many of OxyLED’s others, but the design is 100% new. Instead of sticking the whole thing to a surface with adhesive, this two-piece setup includes a base that attaches with magnets or adhesive, and a separate light module that nests magnetically inside, allowing you to point it in any direction you want.That means you can remove the light from the base at any time to charge it, or even to use it as a portable flashlight. Just be sure to use promo code OXYLDN03 at checkout to save $5. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply