The Fast & Furious franchise just got another box set, this time with a bonus disc, lenticular packaging, and space for The Fate of the Furious once it comes out. Preorders for this went for $60 not that long ago, so today’s $28 deal is worth racing over to Amazon for. Just note that it’s only available today, or until sold out.