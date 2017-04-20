iRobot Roomba 880, $425 | Roomba 650, $289

The Roomba 880 is a seriously powerful robotic vacuum, and a particularly great choice if you have pets, and Best Buy’s taking a whopping $175 off today, the best deal we’ve ever seen.

If $425's’s more than you want to spend, the entry-level Roomba 650 is also down to $289 on Amazon, which is as low as it’s gotten outside of the holiday shopping season, when it dropped to $275.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Futurama, DEWALT Tools, Tiny Anker Speaker, and More
This Bluetooth Receiver and Transmitter Includes Optical Audio Ports
Here's A $21 External CD/DVD-RW Drive, For That One Time Per Year You Need One