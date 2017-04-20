The Roomba 880 is a seriously powerful robotic vacuum, and a particularly great choice if you have pets, and Best Buy’s taking a whopping $175 off today, the best deal we’ve ever seen.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Outsource the Worst Chore With a Pair of Great Roomba Deals
The Roomba 880 is a seriously powerful robotic vacuum, and a particularly great choice if you have pets, and Best Buy’s taking a whopping $175 off today, the best deal we’ve ever seen.