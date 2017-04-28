Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 30% from all their clothing and accessories, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRINGAPPAREL30 at checkout to see your total descend.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Outfit Yourself in Merrell Outdoor Gear With This Apparel Sale
Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 30% from all their clothing and accessories, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRINGAPPAREL30 at checkout to see your total descend.