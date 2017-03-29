Nintendo Switch GlassGuard Screen Protector 2-Pack, $8 with code SWITCHGO | Anker PowerLine+ USB 3.0 to USB-C Cable, $10 with code SWITCH88 | Anker PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-C Cable, $10 with code SWITCH11

I’ve heard vague rumors of the existence of a new game console out there, which means it’s time for accessory makers to cash in. Check out the links and promo codes below for Anker PowerLine+ USB-C cables to keep your Switch charged, plus a screen protector to keep it pristine.

More Deals

Recommended Stories

Amazon Wants You To Get Outdoors With This Merrell Shoe Sale
Lean Into the Alexa-Powered Future With $20 Off Three Amazon Echo Dots
Keep Your Cans Cold For Hours With Thermos' $8 Steel Koozie