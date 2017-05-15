If you’ve been holding out upgrading your bed, Amazon’s pair of Gold Boxes can help.



Get a new memory foam mattress for a heck of a lot less than you’d pay anywhere else. A king size will run you $592, a queen is $517, and a full is $461.

And if you don’t need a mattress but want to add some foam to your sleeping situation, Amazon also has a premium, hypoallergenic pillow for $42.