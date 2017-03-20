Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Outfit Two Toilets With OxyLED's New Motion Lights For $14Shep McAllisterToday 11:39amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsBathroomHomeLightingToiletOxyLEDAmazon4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $14 with code 2OXYTN01 You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $14 with code 2OXYTN01. Note that this is a new product, so it doesn’t have many reviews yet, but our readers have purchased thousands up thousands of other motion-sensing LED products from OxyLED, so it’s a brand you can trust. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: $30 Off Professional Cleaning, Men's Suiting, PC Parts Gold Box, and MorePrime Members Can Stock Up on Red Bull For Just Over $1 Per CanLogitech's Tricked Out MX Master Mouse Is Back Down to $60Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com