A few days ago, we posted a $2 deal (still available) on a fidget spinner that was shipping from China sometime in the next month. But if you just can’t wait to get your hands on one of these things, here’s a $5 model that’s eligible for Prime shipping.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Order a $5 Fidget Spinner With Fast Prime Shipping
A few days ago, we posted a $2 deal (still available) on a fidget spinner that was shipping from China sometime in the next month. But if you just can’t wait to get your hands on one of these things, here’s a $5 model that’s eligible for Prime shipping.