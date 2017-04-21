Fidget Spinner, $5 with code 59ZB36Z4

A few days ago, we posted a $2 deal (still available) on a fidget spinner that was shipping from China sometime in the next month. But if you just can’t wait to get your hands on one of these things, here’s a $5 model that’s eligible for Prime shipping.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Eneloop Batteries, Under Armour Outlet, Mother's Day Gifts, and More
Class Up Your Patio With These $15 Globe-Style String Lights
This $70 Harmony Remote Includes the All-Powerful Harmony Hub