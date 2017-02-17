Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.One of the Best Routers You Can Buy Is Back Under $80Shep McAllisterToday 12:00pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsNetworkingTechTP-LinkAmazon1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink TP-Link Archer C7, $79 with code 15TPLPC1 While mesh routers have broken through in 2016, the Wirecutter-recommended TP-Link Archer C7 though is one of the best “traditional” routers you can get, and it’ll only cost you $79 today with promo code 15TPLPC1. It was down to $70 around Black Friday, but this is the best deal we’ve seen since the holidays. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: DEWALT Drill, Vertical Mouse, Clear the Rack Sale, and MoreGo Truly Wireless With These $36 EarbudsThe Logitech G302 Is One Hell of a Gaming Mouse For $25Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply