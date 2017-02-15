Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, trying to extend your wireless network, or just want to stop forking over a modem rental fee to your ISP, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with networking gear.



The most exciting deal in here is probably this NETGEAR Nighthawk router, which is marked down to an all-time low $87 before a $20 clippable coupon on the page. I’m not sure if the coupon’s presence is a mistake, but I wouldn’t wait long to find out.

You’ll also find several other popular routers, ethernet switches, range extenders, NAS enclosures (and hard drives to fill them),and more, all marked down to great low prices. A few of our other favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.