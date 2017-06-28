Featuring dual rear cameras, Quick Charge 3.0, and user-replaceable “modules,” the LG G5 was one of the best phones of 2016, and now you can get one for just $250 unlocked, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.
One Of Last Year's Best Phones Is Only $250 On Amazon Today
Featuring dual rear cameras, Quick Charge 3.0, and user-replaceable “modules,” the LG G5 was one of the best phones of 2016, and now you can get one for just $250 unlocked, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.