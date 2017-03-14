Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Ohuhu's $12 Screwdriver Set Can Even Open Up Apple ProductsShep McAllisterToday 11:35amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsToolsOhuhuAmazonHome122EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Ohuhu 58-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code OHUHU006 This 58-piece screwdriver set is marketed as an electronic repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits (including pentalobes for Apple products), it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire Tablet, Networking Gear, Lightning Cables, and MoreIlluminate Your Driveway With Today's Gold Box Deal, No Wiring RequiredMicrosoft's Blowing Out PCs, Xboxes, and More For Pi DayShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply12 repliesLeave a reply