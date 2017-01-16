Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel Pillow, $52 with code VX9JTJ86

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and now save 20% on the company’s “Cool” model as well.



Like the original Evolution, the Evolution Cool is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support if your head nods off to the side while you’re traveling. The key difference is the integrated vent running along the middle of the pillow, which should keep your neck from getting too sweaty.

If you have any long trips on the horizon, you can save 20% on all four colors today with promo code VX9JTJ86. Cabeau’s pillows almost never go on sale, so if you’ve had one on your wish list, this is a great opportunity.