Now You Can Get Super-Affordable LED Flood Lights, Too

Deals on standard LED light bulbs are pretty commonplace these days, but flood light discounts aren't nearly as common. Today though, you can get four 75W equivalents for just $10, no code required. At that price, they're obviously not dimmable, but $2.50 per bulb is basically unheard of.