It’s a little puzzling that Amazon would run an NCAA apparel sale after all but 12 schools have been eliminated from the tournament, but better late than never, I guess.



Today only, you score great low prices on team-branded hoodies, hats, and shirts. The players won’t get any of the money, but on the bright side, these are really cheap prices, so the NCAA probably won’t get as much as they normally would. Just click through to to the item you want, and you’ll find a dropdown menu with all of the available schools - the teams you see on the deal page are not the only options.

