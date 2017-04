Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The Kooples is a silly name for an impressively versatile clothing company. It runs the gamut of workwear staples to out-there high-end style. And with Nordstrom Rack’s sale right now, you can pick up something from The Kooples for a lot less than you’d normally spend.

Advertisement

Here are a few things you should pick up before they sell out: