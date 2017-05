Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Free People sale at Nordstrom Rack

Free People has finally grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, though this sale at Nordstrom Rack still has some of that lingering like the smell of patchouli. But with five pages of apparel, two pages of intimates, and a page of shoes, this sale is worth digging around in.

Advertisement

Here are a few styles to pick up during the sale: